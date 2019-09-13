|
|
|
LODGE James Anthony
(Tony) Tony passed away suddenly
on 6th September 2019
aged 73 years.
Loving husband to Eileen for
50 years. Caring and devoted
dad to Richard and Stephen and daughters in law Emma and Claire. Very special and proud granddad to Darcy and Oliver.
The funeral service will take
place at Skipton Crematorium
on Friday 20th September at 10.50am. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Richardson Suite
at Airedale Hospital.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 13, 2019