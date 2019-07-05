|
|
|
KNOWLES (James Atkinson) On Friday June 28th, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at
Victoria House, James Atkinson, aged 88 years of Colne.
Loving husband of June
and dear father of Eric and Bryan, and a dear grandfather
and great grandfather.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday July 13th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 10.50am prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am. The Rev. Priestly Brook will officiate. All enquiries to
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019