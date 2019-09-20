Home

Harrison James Stanley
'Stan' Suddenly on 17th September 2019 at Belvedere Manor in Colne, Stan, aged 95 years, of Higherford.
The devoted and much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Kathryn and the late Victoria, cherished grandad of Faye and Frazer and his partner Farrah.
Funeral service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 10.40am
Family flowers only by request. Donations are being received in memory of Stan on behalf of
Cystic Fibrosis Trust c/o www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries.
All enquires to
Champ Funeral Services,
Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington
BB5 5DY t: 01254390731 e: [email protected]
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019
