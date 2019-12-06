|
|
|
WILKINSON Jack On Wednesday
27th November 2019, peacefully in The Grange N.H, Jack, aged 96 years, of Colne. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, much loved dad of Geoff and Stephen, father in law of Catriona and Anne and loving
grandpa of Eleanor, Amanda, Jonathan and Emma.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Friday 13th December at 12.30pm at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being
gratefully received for Headway
or Samaritans c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019