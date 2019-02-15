Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Jack Pollard Notice
Pollard Jack (John) Peacefully on Saturday 9th February 2019 in hospital, Jack, aged 88 years, the beloved husband of the late Rita, very dear mum of Jeff and John, much loved grandad of James, Jade and Ellie, loving great grandad of Catrin and Alasdair and father-in-law
to Sue and Yvonne.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 11.20am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received for
The Alzheimer's Society c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY, Tel:01282 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
