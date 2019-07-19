Home

Jack Park

Notice

Jack Park Notice
PARK Jack The family of the late
Mr Jack Park would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations received during their recent sad loss.
Special thanks to Skipton Dialysis Unit for the care given to Jack and also the staff on the Intensive Care and HODU units at Airedale Hospital. Sincere thanks also
go to Andrea Jackson for her comforting service and to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their professional care and arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019
