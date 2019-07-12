|
|
|
Park Jack On Wednesday
3rd July 2019
passed away peacefully in Airedale Hospital, aged 76 years with his family by his side.
Loving husband of Maureen,
much loved dad of Sarah, Fiona and John and their partners,
loving grandad to Charlotte
and Millie, brother to Marion
and brother-in-law to Jim,
Trevor and Cath.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held today
Friday 12th July 2019 at 10.00am
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Myeloma UK and Kidney Research UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019