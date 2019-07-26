|
WILSON Irene On Thursday July 18th, 2019 peacefully at her home, Irene,
aged 89 years, of Nelson.
The beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Pauline, David, Jackie and Geoff. Loving grandma and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday July 29th, 2019 at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Father Guy Jamieson will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for either
Marie Curie Cancer Care
or Pendleside Hospice
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019