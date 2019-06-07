|
Mulderig (Irene Monica) On Thursday May 30th, 2019, peacefully in Favordale Home
for the Elderly, Colne,
Irene aged 86 years.
The much loved wife of the
late Ken for 66 years.
Loving mum of Vicky and Craig
and the late Gary, a dear grandma and great grandma.
Thanks for everything mum.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 18th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.00pm prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
The Rev. N. Kroukamp will officiate.
Flowers or donations if desired are being received for a charity of one's own choice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel:870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
