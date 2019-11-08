|
Lawrence Irene Elizabeth The family of the late Mrs Irene Lawrence wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, cards, condolences and for all their kind and generous donations which are to be forwarded to Pendleside hospice. Special thanks to the staff at Pendleside Hospice for their care and support also to Mr. David Leeming and members of Brierfield Baptist church for their kind and comforting words and ministrations.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019