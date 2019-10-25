Home

Irene Lawrence

Lawrence Irene Elizabeth Peacefully passed away on Thursday, 17th October 2019,
at Pendleside Hospice with her
family by her side, aged 93.

A much loved Wife to
the late William.
Much loved and adored Mum to Kathryn, Ian, Richard, Paul, Elizabeth, Peter, Alison, Christopher and Simon.
A cherished Grandma, Great Grandma, Mother in law and
loyal friend to many.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 30th October, 2019 at 1.15 pm at Brierfield Baptist Church followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20 pm.
David Leeming will officiate.

Family flowers only please with donations being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Reedley House, Burnley Road,
Brierfield, Nelson,
Tel: 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 25, 2019
