HILL Irene
(Rene) Passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle, 30th June,
aged 91 years, at Airedale Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mum to Carol, Sandra and Susan and mum-in-law to Ronnie, caring nanna, great grandma
and great great grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 11th July at 11:40am
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired
to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Skipton Funeral Directors, 01756 630511
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019