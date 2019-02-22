Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:15
Stott House Chapel of Rest
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:00
Inghamite Churchyard
Irene Crewe Notice
CREWE Irene On Saturday 16th February 2019, peacefully in hospital,
Irene aged 89 years.
Much loved wife of the late Denis, mum to Stephen, Colin, Andrew and Pauline, grandma to Christopher, Sarah, Michael, Jennifer, Lisa-Emma, Jacob, Autumn-Stacy, great grandma to Ryan, Jack and Eli-Archie.
A funeral Service will be held on Monday 25th February 2019 at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.15pm prior to interment at the Inghamite Churchyard at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Lancashire Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust - Renal Fund c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
