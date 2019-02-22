|
CREWE Irene On Saturday 16th February 2019, peacefully in hospital,
Irene aged 89 years.
Much loved wife of the late Denis, mum to Stephen, Colin, Andrew and Pauline, grandma to Christopher, Sarah, Michael, Jennifer, Lisa-Emma, Jacob, Autumn-Stacy, great grandma to Ryan, Jack and Eli-Archie.
A funeral Service will be held on Monday 25th February 2019 at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.15pm prior to interment at the Inghamite Churchyard at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Lancashire Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust - Renal Fund c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
