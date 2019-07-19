|
Kinmond Ian Alexander On July 8th peacefully in hospital after a short illness, Ian, aged 66. Loving husband of Janice,
beloved father of Laura and Neil, and a dear father in law
and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Stephen's Church, Skipton on Friday, July 19th at 2pm, followed by cremation at Waltonwrays. Family flowers only please, donations for Pancreatic Cancer Action may be given at the service or c/o Brook Smith & Son,
Bunkers Hill, Skipton.
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019