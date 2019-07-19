Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
14:00
St Stephen's Church
Skipton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Kinmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Kinmond

Notice Condolences

Ian Kinmond Notice
Kinmond Ian Alexander On July 8th peacefully in hospital after a short illness, Ian, aged 66. Loving husband of Janice,
beloved father of Laura and Neil, and a dear father in law
and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Stephen's Church, Skipton on Friday, July 19th at 2pm, followed by cremation at Waltonwrays. Family flowers only please, donations for Pancreatic Cancer Action may be given at the service or c/o Brook Smith & Son,
Bunkers Hill, Skipton.
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.