Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
Nelson
View Map
Committal
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Hilary Coyne Notice
Coyne Hilary Hilary peacefully passed away at Pendleside Hospice on
Friday 4th October, 2019 aged 76.

Wife to the late Frank,
Mother to Rachel and Tim
and Grandma to Jack.

A funeral service will be held on
Friday 18th October, 2019 at
1.00 pm Christ Church, Nelson followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 14.20 pm.
Father Brian Murphy will officiate.

Family flowers only please
with donations being received
for the RNLI c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 11, 2019
