|
|
|
WAITE Harry On Wednesday 14th
August 2019, peacefully
in Andrew Smith House,
Harry aged 81 years of Colne.
Dearly loved husband of Jean,
much loved dad of David and
Catherine and grandad of
Emily, Thomas and Jess.
A funeral service and cremation
will be held on Tuesday 27th
August 2019 at 2.10pm at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for
Alzheimers Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 23, 2019