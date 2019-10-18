|
|
|
Horrocks Harry Peacefully at home on
Monday 14th October, 2019,
Harry, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of Marjorie, dearly loved Dad of Michael and Janet. Loved Father in law of Lynn and Paul, loved Brother and Brother in law of Margaret and Joe and a much loved Uncle.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday 23rd October, 2019 at 10.50 am at Skipton Crematorium. Reverend Priestley Brook
will officiate.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Prostate Cancer UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019