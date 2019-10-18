Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:45
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Horrocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Horrocks

Notice Condolences

Harry Horrocks Notice
Horrocks Harry Peacefully at home on
Monday 14th October, 2019,
Harry, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of Marjorie, dearly loved Dad of Michael and Janet. Loved Father in law of Lynn and Paul, loved Brother and Brother in law of Margaret and Joe and a much loved Uncle.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday 23rd October, 2019 at 10.50 am at Skipton Crematorium. Reverend Priestley Brook
will officiate.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Prostate Cancer UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.