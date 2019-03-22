Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Brierfield Nelson)
Reedley House
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5HX
01282 614777
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
McWHINNEY Gwendoline Mary In loving memory of
Gwendoline Mary McWhinney
aged 89 years,
who sadly passed away at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday 14th March, 2019.
The much loved partner of Roy, dear mum to Keith and Wendy, Barrie and Barbara.
Loving grandma of
Christopher and Debbie.
Rest in Peace.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 28th, 2019 at 11.20am at Burnley Crematorium. The Rev. Stephen Adesanya
will officiate.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House,
Burnley Road, Brierfield. Tel:614777
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019
