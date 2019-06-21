Home

Graham Laycock Notice
LAYCOCK Graham On Wednesday
12th June 2019, peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, Graham, aged 75 years, of Trawden. Beloved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Jennifer and John, father in law of Michael and Kik, adored grandad of Annabelle and Alice and a dear brother of Jean.
A funeral service and cremation was held yesterday 20th June. Donations in memory of Graham are being gratefully accepted to Harambee Surgery or Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 21, 2019
