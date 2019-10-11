Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Wilson

Notice WILSON Gordon Thelma, Gareth, Erica and family sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the messages of sympathy, numerous thoughtful cards, generous donations, beautiful flowers and kind help received at their sad time.

The family are grateful for the respect and care of Gordon

by the Paramedics,

the District Nursing Team,

the staff of Crisis Service

and Quality Care Ltd.

Appreciation to everyone for their support at St. Matthew

the Apostle Church

especially Peter Harrison

for the organ music,

the wardens and

Father Alex Frost for his thoughtful words and prayers.

Also thanking Revd.

Lesley Hinchcliffe

of St. Anne's Church,

Fence for her concern.

Also thanking Revd.

Lesley Hinchcliffe

of St. Anne's Church,

Fence for her concern.

Gratitude to Valerie and the staff of Hillside Funeral Services for the professional care and guidance. Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 11, 2019