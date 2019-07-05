Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Barnoldswick
Sherbrooke
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5EG
01282 813345
Gordon Leah Notice
LEAH Gordon Peacefully on
26th June 2019, Gordon
aged 84 years, of Colne.

Beloved husband of Maureen;
much loved dad of
Mark, Donna and Andrew;
loving granddad of
Taylor and Euan;
father in law of Jackie and Scott
and brother in law of
Kate and Eileen.
The funeral service will take place
at Skipton Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 10.50am.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Gordon
can be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019
