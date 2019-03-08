|
LONSDALE Gertrud On Monday 4th March 2019, peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital, Gertrud, aged 89 years, of Nelson. Beloved wife of the late Jack, parent of Michael and John and grandparent of Elizabeth, Charlotte, Alice, Jack and Robert.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 18th March 2019 at 12.30pm at St John's Church, Barkerhouse Road, Nelson followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm. Revd. Lorelli Hilliard will officiate. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
St. John's Church c/o
H. Riley B.E.M Funeral Service,
The Bungalow, Granville Street, Colne, BB8 0NA. Tel 01282 863653
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
