|
|
|
DONLAN Gerald Passed away peacefully at
Dove Court Nursing Home
on June 20th 2019.
Gerald, aged 86 years,
the dearly loved husband of the late Joan and much loved
father of Matthew who
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 9th July at 1.30pm at
St John Southworth Catholic Church, Nelson followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium. Donations, if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice, for which a plate will be provided after the committal service.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
Brierfield Tel 01282 619966
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019