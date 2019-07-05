Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brierfield
18-20 Colne Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5NS
01282 619 966
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Donlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Donlan

Notice Condolences

Gerald Donlan Notice
DONLAN Gerald Passed away peacefully at
Dove Court Nursing Home
on June 20th 2019.
Gerald, aged 86 years,
the dearly loved husband of the late Joan and much loved
father of Matthew who
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 9th July at 1.30pm at
St John Southworth Catholic Church, Nelson followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium. Donations, if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice, for which a plate will be provided after the committal service.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
Brierfield Tel 01282 619966
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.