Thornber Georgina (Ina) Tuesday 12th November 2019 peacefully in Airedale General Hospital Ina, aged 84 years.
Much loved Wife to Bill,
adored Mum to Donna.
Cherished Grandma
to Adam and Lauren,
Mother-in-law to Nick.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 27 th November, 2019 at 1.30pm at Burnley Crematorium.
Dawn Thewlis will officiate.
Family flowers only please
with donations being received for the British Heart Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley
Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019