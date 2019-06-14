Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pengelly Funeral Service
139 Fore Street
Saltash, Cornwall PL12 6AB
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:30
Glynn Valley Crematorium
Bodmin
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Parr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Parr


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
George Parr Notice
PARR George Edward
(MBE)
"Ted" 19.06.30 - 02.06.19
Dearly loved husband of Kath, adored dad, grandad and great grandad, lover of music and the outdoors, died as he lived; peacefully and surrounded by love.
We would like to invite everyone who knew him to share in a celebration of his life at 1.30pm
on Friday 21st June at Glynn
Valley Crematorium, Bodmin.
Family flowers only, smart/casual dress (no black) but please feel free to wear or carry a red rose
in celebration of his beloved Lancashire.
Donations in his memory of Ted made payable to Pengelly Funeral Service Charity Account which
will then be forwarded onto the nominated charities Cancer Research UK and Nelson Civic Ladies Choir, either by retiring collection online at wcpltd.com or sent to Pengelly Funeral Service, Saltash, PL12 6AB.
Tel: 01752 848838.
Published in Pendle Today on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.