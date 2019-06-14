|
PARR George Edward
(MBE)
"Ted" 19.06.30 - 02.06.19
Dearly loved husband of Kath, adored dad, grandad and great grandad, lover of music and the outdoors, died as he lived; peacefully and surrounded by love.
We would like to invite everyone who knew him to share in a celebration of his life at 1.30pm
on Friday 21st June at Glynn
Valley Crematorium, Bodmin.
Family flowers only, smart/casual dress (no black) but please feel free to wear or carry a red rose
in celebration of his beloved Lancashire.
Donations in his memory of Ted made payable to Pengelly Funeral Service Charity Account which
will then be forwarded onto the nominated charities Cancer Research UK and Nelson Civic Ladies Choir, either by retiring collection online at wcpltd.com or sent to Pengelly Funeral Service, Saltash, PL12 6AB.
Tel: 01752 848838.
Published in Pendle Today on June 14, 2019
