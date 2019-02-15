|
WRIGHT Geoffrey George On Saturday February 9th, 2019, at The Royal Blackburn Hospital, Geoffrey George aged 81 years. The dearly loved husband of Dorothy, devoted dad of David, John and Gary and much loved father-in-law of Louise, Claire and Julie. Loving grandad of Georgia, Oliver, Mollie and Noah.
A funeral service will be held on Friday February 22nd, 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am. Canon E. Saville will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for either the R.N.L.I or Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. TEL;870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
