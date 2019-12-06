Home

Rodwell Geoffrey Janet and Family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their kind support, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in memory of Geoff for Pendleside Hospice and Rosemere Cancer Foundation, during their recent loss. Special thanks to the District Nursing team for their caring support, to Rev. Julie Smith St. Thomas' Church, Barrowford, for her comforting words and service and also to Helliwells Funeral Service for their dignified care and professional service during this difficult time.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019
