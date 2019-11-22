Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:15
St Thomas Church
Barrowford
Geoffrey Rodwell Notice
Rodwell Geoffrey Tuesday 12th November 2019 suddenly after
a short illness at home Geoff aged 73 years
of Barrowford.
The much loved husband
of Janet and will be sadly
missed by all his family
and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th November, 2019
at 1.15pm at St Thomas Church,
Barrowford followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Reverend Julie Smith will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being received for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
or Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
