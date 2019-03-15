|
|
|
RICHARDSON GEOFFREY On Wednesday March 6th, 2019, peacefully at The Royal Blackburn Hospital, Geoffrey,
aged 79 years of Nelson.
Loving husband to Jackie,
dear dad to Diane and Linda,
step-dad to Angela, Donald
and Michael and a dear
grandad and great grandad.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 19th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 3.10pm, prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 3.40pm. Margaret Foxley will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for Pendle Dogs in Need c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019
