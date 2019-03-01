Resources More Obituaries for Geoffrey Millward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geoffrey Millward

Notice MILLWARD Geoffrey The family of the late Geoffrey Millward wish

to acknowledge the many kind expressions of sympathy

and kindness during our sad loss.

We offer our thanks to the friends, neighbours, work colleagues and carers who provided support for us at this difficult time.

A special word of thanks to the staff at Astra Care Services, Richmond Hill Practice and Pendleside Hospice for

their kindness and respect.

Thank you to those who sent cards

and messages of condolence as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. Please accept this acknowledgement as

an expression of our

Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019