Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Millward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Millward

Notice

Geoffrey Millward Notice
MILLWARD Geoffrey The family of the late Geoffrey Millward wish
to acknowledge the many kind expressions of sympathy
and kindness during our sad loss.
We offer our thanks to the friends, neighbours, work colleagues and carers who provided support for us at this difficult time.
A special word of thanks to the staff at Astra Care Services, Richmond Hill Practice and Pendleside Hospice for
their kindness and respect.
Thank you to those who sent cards
and messages of condolence as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. Please accept this acknowledgement as
an expression of our
deepest gratitude.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.