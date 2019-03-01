|
|
|
MILLWARD Geoffrey The family of the late Geoffrey Millward wish
to acknowledge the many kind expressions of sympathy
and kindness during our sad loss.
We offer our thanks to the friends, neighbours, work colleagues and carers who provided support for us at this difficult time.
A special word of thanks to the staff at Astra Care Services, Richmond Hill Practice and Pendleside Hospice for
their kindness and respect.
Thank you to those who sent cards
and messages of condolence as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. Please accept this acknowledgement as
an expression of our
deepest gratitude.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
