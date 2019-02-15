|
MILLWARD Geoffrey On Sunday 3rd February 2019 peacefully at his home Geoffrey aged 92 years of Colne.
Beloved husband of the late Ann, devoted brother to the late Robert and Barbara, much loved uncle of Lesley, Susan, Lorraine and Chris and a dear great uncle to Michael and Matthew.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Friday
22nd February 2019 at Skipton
Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
