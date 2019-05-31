Home

Hayes & Parkinson Ltd (Kendal)
11 Captain French Lane
Kendal, Cumbria LA9 4HS
01539 720105
DENT Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at home in Windermere with his family by his side on 23rd May, aged 86.
A dearly loved husband and father who will be greatly missed.

Private cremation at
Beetham Hall Crematorium, Nr. Milnthorpe, on Monday, 10th June, followed by service at
Holy Trinity Church, Winster, at 12.00 noon to Celebrate his Life. Family flowers only. Donations, if
desired, to St. Mary's Hospice, Ulverston c/o Hayes & Parkinson Ltd., Funeral Directors, Captain, French Lane, Kendal LA9 4HS.
Published in Pendle Today on May 31, 2019
