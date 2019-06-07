|
|
|
Brown (Geoffrey) On Friday May 31st, 2019
peacefully at Dove Court,
Geoffrey aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of the late Nora, dearly loved dad of Christina, much loved grandad of Christopher and Sarah, loving great grandad of Jessica and Annie and a dear uncle.
A funeral service will be held on Friday June 14th, 2019 at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Father Brian will officiate.
Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel:870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
