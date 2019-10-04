Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:30
Geoffrey's home
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:00
Walton Lane Cemetery
Nelson
BLACKBURN Geoffrey Suddenly at his home on September 25th, 2019, Geoff,
aged 71 years, the dearly loved and treasured pops of Geoffrey and Anthony, a dear father in law to Kath and Sue, cherished grandad and great grandad, dear uncle and friend of many. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Geoff's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 7th October at 12-40 p.m. for service and interment at Walton Lane Cemetery, Nelson at 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019
