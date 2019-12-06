Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
13:15
Christ Church
Colne
Resources
Geoff Pettigrew Notice
PETTIGREW Geoff Sadly passed away peacefully on Monday 2nd December at Preston Royal Infirmary after a short illnes. Dearly devoted husband of Barbara, a much loved father of Mark, dearest brother Micheal,
a much loved and treasured grandad to Daniella and
father-in-law to Marina. A long standing member of the Nelson Angling Association and a former member of Colne Noyna Rotary Club, Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.
A service will be held in Christ Church, Colne followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium on Wednesday
11th December at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if so wished, may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support and the c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stotthouse, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA,
Tel 01282 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019
