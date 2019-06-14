|
|
|
SPENCER Gary On Sunday 2nd June 2019 peacefully in Bradford Royal Infirmary Gary aged 65 years of Laneshawbridge.
Much loved husband of Anne, adored dad of Yvonne and Terry, idolised and beloved grandad of Cherie and great grandad
of Emily-Anne.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 10.30am at Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice or Age UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown
Street, Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 14, 2019
Read More