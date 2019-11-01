|
Toft Garry John On Saturday 26th October, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Garry aged 68 years. The much loved Husband to Elaine, dear Dad of Amanda, Kerry, Samantha and Benjamin.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 6th November, 2019 at 10.50am at Skipton Crematorium. Reverend John Knott will officiate. Flowers or donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support or Marie Curie Nurses c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019