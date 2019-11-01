Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:45
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Toft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Toft

Notice Condolences

Garry Toft Notice
Toft Garry John On Saturday 26th October, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Garry aged 68 years. The much loved Husband to Elaine, dear Dad of Amanda, Kerry, Samantha and Benjamin.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 6th November, 2019 at 10.50am at Skipton Crematorium. Reverend John Knott will officiate. Flowers or donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support or Marie Curie Nurses c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -