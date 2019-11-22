Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:45
St Luke's Church
Brierfield
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Smith

Notice Condolences

Freda Smith Notice
Smith Freda Peacefully in her 100th year, Freda, of Brierfield, much loved Wife
of the late Joe.
Dearly loved Mother and
Mother in law of Philip,
Linda and the late Peter.
Dear Grandma of Paul and Neil
and a loving Great Grandma.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th November, 2019
at 10.45 am at St Luke's Church,
Brierfield followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at
11.30 am.
Canon E Saville will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for
the Pendleside Hospice
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -