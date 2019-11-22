|
Smith Freda Peacefully in her 100th year, Freda, of Brierfield, much loved Wife
of the late Joe.
Dearly loved Mother and
Mother in law of Philip,
Linda and the late Peter.
Dear Grandma of Paul and Neil
and a loving Great Grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th November, 2019
at 10.45 am at St Luke's Church,
Brierfield followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at
11.30 am.
Canon E Saville will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for
the Pendleside Hospice
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019