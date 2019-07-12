Rowland Frank



1/3/1928 - 18/7/2018

You can only have one Dad,

Patient, kind and true,

No other friend in all the world

Will be the same to you.

When other friends forsake you

To Dad you will turn

For all his loving kindness

He asks nothing in return.

As we look upon his picture

Sweet memories we recall

Of a face so full of sunshine

And a smile for one and all.

Sweet Jesus take this message

to our dear Dad up above.

Tell him how much we miss him

and give him all our love.



Your loving wife Joyce

and children,

Frank & Barb, Ruth & John,

Yvonne & Graham, Ann

Ernest, Robert & Donna

Debra & Dean.

All your Grandchildren

& Great Grandchildren. Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019