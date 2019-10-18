Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Frank Nicholson

Notice Condolences

Frank Nicholson Notice
Nicholson Frank Peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday 8th October, 2019
Frank
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband to Dorothy, cherished Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 21 st October, 2019
at 1.40 pm at
Burnley Crematorium.
Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for Alzheimer's Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019
