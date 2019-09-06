|
|
|
Clarkson Frank On Sunday 1st September 2019, aged 74 years,
at Manorlands Hospice
after a long and courageous battle, surrounded by his family.
Loving father of
Jane, Robert and Catherine,
much loved brother of
Peter and David and loving grandfather to
Elizabeth, Eleanor and Seren
also a dear uncle, father-in-law
and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Friday 13th September 2019 at Holy Trinity, Barnoldswick followed by
Skipton Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.
c/o Briggs & Duxburys
Funeral Service
01282 812384
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 6, 2019