Riddle Francis Mitchell Peacefully at Royal Cornwall Hospital on Thursday 24th October, 2019 Francis aged 51 years.
Much loved Husband of Jacqueline, Dad to Francis, Brother to Donna and Debbie, Uncle and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 8th November, 2019 at
11.20 am at Burnley Crematorium. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for Lowen Ward Amenity Fund c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019