OPENSHAW Florence On Monday 18th March 2019, Florence, aged 98 years,
died peacefully at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Frank (Kay) and a loving mother of David and Joan.
Funeral arrangements
to be confirmed.
Family flowers only, but donations will be kindly accepted for
Cancer Research U.K.
Enquiries or donations to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd
01282 616788
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence
BB12 9EE
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019
