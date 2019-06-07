Home

HOLDSWORTH Eva On Sunday 2nd June 2019 peacefully in The Grange N.H Eva, aged 77 years
of Colne. Dear wife of Peter,
loving mum of Sandra and Mark, mother in law of Tony and much loved nan of Emily and James.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 14th June 2019 at 10.00am at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for The Samaritans or Salvation Army
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
