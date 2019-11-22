Home

Greenwood Eric On Wednesday 13th November, 2019, peacefully, Eric, former Deputy Editor of the
Leader Times Series,
dearly loved Husband of the
late Sheila, much loved Dad of Anne, Kathryn, Jacqueline, John, Joanne. Loving Grandad of Matthew, Laura, Joseph, Nick, Jordan, Sean, Luke, Hannah, Lauran and Morgan.
Loved Great Grandad of Naomi, Luke, Hollie, Frankie, Freddie, Amelia, Maxwell, Annie
and Jackson.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 21 st November, 2019,
at 12.30pm at Burnley Crematorium.
Father Brian Murphy will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being received for the Royal National Institute of the Blind c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
