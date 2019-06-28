|
|
|
LANG (Enid Amy) Peacefully on Sunday 23rd June, 2019 in The Royal Blackburn Hospital, Enid aged 88 years.
The much loved wife of the late Jack, dear mother of Barry and
the late Margaret, mother-in-law to Ann, loving grandma to Jacqueline, Gary, Cheryl and
John, Chris and John Paul.
Great grandma to Lily, Katie, Thomas, Matthew and Emily
and a dear sister.
A funeral service will be held
on Thursday July 4th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.00pm prior to cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
The Rev. Lisa Senior will officiate.
All enquiries to
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 28, 2019