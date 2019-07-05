Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Kershaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Kershaw

Notice Condolences

Emma Kershaw Notice
Kershaw Emma On Tuesday 25th June 2019 peacefully in
Airedale General Hospital,
Emma aged 88 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mum of Julie,
Marjorie and Gail and a loving grandma and great grandma.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held today
Friday 5th July 2019 at 10.50am
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for UK Sepsis Trust or Pendle Memory Choir c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.