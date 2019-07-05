|
Kershaw Emma On Tuesday 25th June 2019 peacefully in
Airedale General Hospital,
Emma aged 88 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mum of Julie,
Marjorie and Gail and a loving grandma and great grandma.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held today
Friday 5th July 2019 at 10.50am
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for UK Sepsis Trust or Pendle Memory Choir c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019