|
|
|
EASTHAM Ellis Peter On Wednesday
2nd October 2019 suddenly after a short illness, Ellis, aged 50 years,
of Colne, formerly Burnley.
Loving and much loved husband of Jackie, amazing dad and daddy of Claudia, Annabel, Lucas and Ruby, much loved son of Peter & Violet, dear brother of Julie and
great friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 11.30am at All Saints with St John the Baptist, Padiham followed by interment at Barrowford Cemetery at 12.45pm.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 11, 2019