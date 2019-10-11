Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Eastham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis Eastham

Notice Condolences

Ellis Eastham Notice
EASTHAM Ellis Peter On Wednesday
2nd October 2019 suddenly after a short illness, Ellis, aged 50 years,
of Colne, formerly Burnley.
Loving and much loved husband of Jackie, amazing dad and daddy of Claudia, Annabel, Lucas and Ruby, much loved son of Peter & Violet, dear brother of Julie and
great friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 11.30am at All Saints with St John the Baptist, Padiham followed by interment at Barrowford Cemetery at 12.45pm.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.