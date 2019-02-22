|
WEBB Elizabeth Alice On Thursday 14th February 2019, peacefully in Airedale Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, Alice, aged 93 years, of Foulridge, dearly loved wife of Ross,
much loved mum of Lourain and Marilyn and a dear mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Colne at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 3.00pm Fr. Brian Murphy will officiate. Family flowers only by request
but donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society or Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
